Tyler Perry and Longtime Girlfriend Gelila Bekele Break Up



Added: 17.12.2020 20:17 | 12 views | 0 comments



Tyler Perry presents: The new and unattached Tyler Perry. The 51-year-old producer and actor revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16, that he is single and having a "midlife... Tyler Perry presents: The new and unattached Tyler Perry. The 51-year-old producer and actor revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16, that he is single and having a "midlife... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA