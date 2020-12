Former NFL Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead at 28



Added: 17.12.2020 20:55 | 12 views | 0 comments



Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has passed away at the age of 28. According to local news station WBFF-TV Fox45, a family member of Talafierro said he died of a... Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has passed away at the age of 28. According to local news station WBFF-TV Fox45, a family member of Talafierro said he died of a... More in www.eonline.com » SPA, Baltimore Tags: NFL