Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling Expecting First Baby



Added: 16.12.2020 21:33 | 10 views | 0 comments



Love Island's Laura Whitmore is going to be a mom! The 35-year-old host is expecting her first child with the voiceover star of the U.K. program Iain Stirling. Whitmore made the... Love Island's Laura Whitmore is going to be a mom! The 35-year-old host is expecting her first child with the voiceover star of the U.K. program Iain Stirling. Whitmore made the... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA