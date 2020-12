Rapper Cupcakke Defends Diss Track Mocking Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B



Added: 16.12.2020 8:35 | 11 views | 0 comments



Rapper Cupcakke is not backing down from her diss track that calls out some of the most prominent female stars in hip-hop. The performer had become a top trending topic on Twitter on... Rapper Cupcakke is not backing down from her diss track that calls out some of the most prominent female stars in hip-hop. The performer had become a top trending topic on Twitter on... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: PC