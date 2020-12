Shameless' Jeremy Allen White Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Addison Timlin



Jeremy Allen White is a dad once again! The Shameless star welcomed his second baby with Fallen actress Addison Timlin on Saturday, Dec. 12. Addison announced the arrival of daughter...