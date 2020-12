Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 to Defense Fund for Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend



Added: 14.12.2020 17:14 | 13 views | 0 comments



Tyler Perry is continuing to use his platform to give back and help others. A source confirmed to E! News the 51-year-old star gave $100,000 to the legal defense fund of Kenneth Walker,... Tyler Perry is continuing to use his platform to give back and help others. A source confirmed to E! News the 51-year-old star gave $100,000 to the legal defense fund of Kenneth Walker,... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: PC