My Music Moments: Tate McRae Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life



Added: 13.12.2020 14:00 | 4 views | 0 comments



Tate McRae is sending out 2020 in style. The rising pop star kicked off the year with the release of her debut EP, all the things i never said, back in January, when the calendar held... Tate McRae is sending out 2020 in style. The rising pop star kicked off the year with the release of her debut EP, all the things i never said, back in January, when the calendar held... More in www.eonline.com » Music Tags: SPA