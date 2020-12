Dolly Parton, the Queen of Glitz and Glamour, Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand



Added: 12.12.2020 21:12 | 7 views | 0 comments



Dolly Parton is still working 9 to 5. The legendary singer has a lot to look forward to in 2021. Not only did she help fund leading research for a coronavirus vaccine, but the 74-year-old... Dolly Parton is still working 9 to 5. The legendary singer has a lot to look forward to in 2021. Not only did she help fund leading research for a coronavirus vaccine, but the 74-year-old... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA