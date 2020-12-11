How Hailee Steinfeld Distinguished Herself From the Young-Hollywood Masses



Hailee Steinfeld had as promising a film debut as a young actress could ever hope to have. She was 14 when she was nominated for an Oscar for her role as a plucky frontier girl out to... Hailee Steinfeld had as promising a film debut as a young actress could ever hope to have. She was 14 when she was nominated for an Oscar for her role as a plucky frontier girl out to... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Hollywood