Jennette McCurdy Posts About New Project After Absence From iCarly Revival Announcement



Added: 10.12.2020 6:00 | 12 views | 0 comments



Jennette McCurdy is staying focused on the future. Fans of teen TV have been aflutter after it was announced on Wednesday, Dec. 9 that iCarly is returning with a revival on streaming... Jennette McCurdy is staying focused on the future. Fans of teen TV have been aflutter after it was announced on Wednesday, Dec. 9 that iCarly is returning with a revival on streaming... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Teeth