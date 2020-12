Dixie D'Amelio and James Charles Reflect on "Frustrating" Dinner Video Controversy



Added: 09.12.2020 19:55 | 7 views | 0 comments



Dixie D'Amelio and James Charles are setting the record straight on that infamous dinner video. In November, Dixie and sister Charli D'Amelio--who rose to fame on TikTok--were... Dixie D'Amelio and James Charles are setting the record straight on that infamous dinner video. In November, Dixie and sister Charli D'Amelio--who rose to fame on TikTok--were... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA