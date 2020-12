Winnie Harlow Shares How Much She Weighed During the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show



Added: 09.12.2020 16:38 | 13 views | 0 comments



Winnie Harlow is shedding light on the numbers on her scale. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the 26-year-old model shared a meme that got her talking. "I Never Returned Something I Bought... Winnie Harlow is shedding light on the numbers on her scale. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the 26-year-old model shared a meme that got her talking. "I Never Returned Something I Bought... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA