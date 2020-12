British Chef Nigella Lawson's Pronunciation of Microwave Has Transfixed the Internet



Added: 09.12.2020 2:14 | 5 views | 0 comments



This is a brief warning that you may involuntarily change the way you talk about heating up food. Proceed at your own risk. Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of the word... This is a brief warning that you may involuntarily change the way you talk about heating up food. Proceed at your own risk. Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of the word... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA