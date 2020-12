Lauren Bushnell Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Chris Lane



Country star Chris Lane and Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell Lane have some big, big plans ahead, because they're about to be parents. Lauren shared the couple's huge news in a Dec.... Country star Chris Lane and Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell Lane have some big, big plans ahead, because they're about to be parents. Lauren shared the couple's huge news in a Dec.... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Pregnancy