Today Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband Michael Marion



Added: 06.12.2020 19:07 | 12 views | 0 comments



Today contributor Bobbie Thomas is mourning the loss of her husband Michael Marion, who died on Dec. 1. He was 42. The style editor, 46, wrote an emotional post on Instagram about his... Today contributor Bobbie Thomas is mourning the loss of her husband Michael Marion, who died on Dec. 1. He was 42. The style editor, 46, wrote an emotional post on Instagram about his... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA