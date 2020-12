Jeremih Leaves Hospital After Being Treated for Coronavirus



UPDATE: Singer Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, has been released from the hospital after being treated for coronavirus. A video of the music artist wearing a mask and...