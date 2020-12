Country Singer Jake Owen Is Engaged to Girlfriend Erica Hartlein



Added: 05.12.2020 3:28 | 12 views | 0 comments



This year's trip to the Christmas tree lot was a little extra memorable for Jake Owen. The country singer announced via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 4 that he is engaged to longtime... This year's trip to the Christmas tree lot was a little extra memorable for Jake Owen. The country singer announced via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 4 that he is engaged to longtime... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Red carpet