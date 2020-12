Drew Barrymore's Wardrobe Malfunction Is a Major 2020 Mood



Added: 04.12.2020 17:48 | 11 views | 0 comments



Drew Barrymore is just trying to hold it together...and by "it," we mean her skirt. On Dec. 3, the Never Been Kissed actress took to Instagram to show off a cute outfit from the... Drew Barrymore is just trying to hold it together...and by "it," we mean her skirt. On Dec. 3, the Never Been Kissed actress took to Instagram to show off a cute outfit from the... More in www.eonline.com » Drew Barrymore Tags: SPA