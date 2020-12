Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Danielle



The Laguna Beach family just grew a bit bigger! Former MTV reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle Torriero, welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, Dec. 1. They shared the news on...