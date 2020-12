Julianna Margulies Joins The Morning Show Season 2



Added: 02.12.2020 19:12 | 7 views | 0 comments



Somehow the cast of The Morning Show is getting even bigger and better in season two. Julianna Margulies has now been tapped to join the Apple TV+ drama, joining Jennifer Aniston, Reese... Somehow the cast of The Morning Show is getting even bigger and better in season two. Julianna Margulies has now been tapped to join the Apple TV+ drama, joining Jennifer Aniston, Reese... More in www.eonline.com » Jennifer Aniston Tags: SPA