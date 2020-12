The Academy Confirms 2021 Oscars Will Be Held "In-Person"



Added: 02.12.2020 2:48 | 13 views | 0 comments



It looks like Hollywood's biggest night is on track to get back to normal in 2021. A source with ties to the Academy and ABC told Variety that the vaunted film-awards ceremony will... It looks like Hollywood's biggest night is on track to get back to normal in 2021. A source with ties to the Academy and ABC told Variety that the vaunted film-awards ceremony will... More in www.eonline.com » SPA, Oscars Tags: Hollywood