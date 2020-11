Cardi B Apologizes After Receiving Backlash Over 37-Person Thanksgiving Celebration



Cardi B is responding to backlash over her large Thanksgiving gathering. Over the weekend, the Grammy winner received a lot of criticism after hosting a 37-person family celebration.