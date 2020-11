Ken Jennings Named Jeopardy!'s First Guest Host After Alex Trebek's Death



Added: 23.11.2020 23:06 | 11 views | 0 comments



Jeopardy! is trying its best to move forward without Alex Trebek. More than two weeks after the legendary TV host passed away, the show announced on Nov. 23 that production will resume... Jeopardy! is trying its best to move forward without Alex Trebek. More than two weeks after the legendary TV host passed away, the show announced on Nov. 23 that production will resume... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA