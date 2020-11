Lena Waithe's Wife Alana Mayo Files for Divorce



UPDATE: Lena Waithe's wife Alana Mayo filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court on Friday, E! News confirmed on Sunday, Nov. 22. The filing comes exactly 10 months after the two...