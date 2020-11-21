The CW Will Say Goodbye to This Superhero Series After Season 4



Added: 20.11.2020 20:50 | 12 views | 0 comments



Jefferson Pierce just got a little less powerful. On Friday, Nov. 20, the CW announced that Black Lightning will come to an end after it airs its forth and final season in February 2021.... Jefferson Pierce just got a little less powerful. On Friday, Nov. 20, the CW announced that Black Lightning will come to an end after it airs its forth and final season in February 2021.... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA