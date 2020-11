Wipeout Contestant Is Dead After Completing Obstacle Course



Added: 20.11.2020 22:23 | 11 views | 0 comments



A man competing on the TBS game show Wipeout has died. E! News learned that on Thursday, Nov. 18, the person, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, required medical attention after... A man competing on the TBS game show Wipeout has died. E! News learned that on Thursday, Nov. 18, the person, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, required medical attention after... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Gamers