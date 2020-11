Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Looks Incredibly Badass in Season 2 Teaser



Added: 20.11.2020 20:00 | 19 views | 0 comments



Javicia Leslie just made us wish we had superpowers. About a month after the CW released a first look at Leslie in the new Batwoman suit, the network dropped a super-short teaser for... Javicia Leslie just made us wish we had superpowers. About a month after the CW released a first look at Leslie in the new Batwoman suit, the network dropped a super-short teaser for... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Networks