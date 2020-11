Jingle All the Way's Sinbad, 64, Recovering After Suffering Stroke



Sinbad is in on the mend after a health scare. The 64-year-old comedian, known for his roles in Jingle All the Way and A Different World, is recovering after suffering a stroke, his...