Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome Baby No. 3



Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper has given birth to her third baby! The 33-year-old reality star welcomed the baby boy with hubby Tanner Tolbert, 33, at their home on Saturday, Nov. 14.