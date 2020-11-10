See Why Saweetie Thinks Carole Baskin Is a Lowkey "Gangster"



Added: 10.11.2020 21:00 | 10 views | 0 comments



She's tapping in to give her take on all her favorite celebs nominated for a 2020 PCA! Saweetie vibes to the beat of her own drum, which is just one of the reasons she earned a Best... She's tapping in to give her take on all her favorite celebs nominated for a 2020 PCA! Saweetie vibes to the beat of her own drum, which is just one of the reasons she earned a Best... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: PC