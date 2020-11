What is Heartbroken? Inside the Immeasurable Legacy Alex Trebek Leaves Behind



Added: 09.11.2020 20:18 | 6 views | 0 comments



For 36 years, Alex Trebek was the purveyor of obscure facts. Curious about the finer points of Asian geography? Or which sports legend graced, say, a 1940s issue of TIME magazine? Trebek--the man... For 36 years, Alex Trebek was the purveyor of obscure facts. Curious about the finer points of Asian geography? Or which sports legend graced, say, a 1940s issue of TIME magazine? Trebek--the man... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA