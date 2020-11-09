Let's Stay Together Star Bert Belasco Dead at 38



Let's Stay Together star Bert Belasco has passed away at the age of 38. The actor's father Bert Belasco Sr. confirmed to TMZ that his son's body was found Nov. 8 inside a...