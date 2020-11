Tamar Braxton's Sisters Towanda & Trina Open Up About Her Suicide Attempt



Added: 04.11.2020 19:24 | 9 views | 0 comments



Tamar Braxton recently gave her first interview since she tried to take her own life this summer, and now, her sisters Towanda Braxton and Trina Braxton are updating fans on how she's doing... Tamar Braxton recently gave her first interview since she tried to take her own life this summer, and now, her sisters Towanda Braxton and Trina Braxton are updating fans on how she's doing... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA