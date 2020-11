The Real World's Paula Meronek Celebrates 7 Years of Sobriety



Paula Meronek has a big reason to celebrate this week. The Real World: Key West star took to Instagram on Nov. 4 to mark a major milestone in her personal health: The former MTV reality...