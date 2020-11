The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore on How Shaun Is Handling the Pandemic



Added: 02.11.2020 23:30 | 7 views | 0 comments



Of all the pandemic-filmed shows that have debuted so far, The Good Doctor might just have ended up with the biggest responsibility of them all. It's the first of the medical dramas... Of all the pandemic-filmed shows that have debuted so far, The Good Doctor might just have ended up with the biggest responsibility of them all. It's the first of the medical dramas... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA