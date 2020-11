Watch Eve Announce She's Leaving The Talk After 4 Seasons



Added: 02.11.2020 22:43 | 13 views | 0 comments



Eve is preparing to say goodbye to her daytime family. On Monday, Nov. 2, the musician announced that she is leaving The Talk in December after four seasons with the CBS talk... Eve is preparing to say goodbye to her daytime family. On Monday, Nov. 2, the musician announced that she is leaving The Talk in December after four seasons with the CBS talk... More in www.eonline.com » Music Tags: SPA