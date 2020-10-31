ï»¿Saturday, 31 October 2020
Sean Connery Dead at 90: Daniel Craig, Hugh Jackman and More Honor the Legendary Actor
Added: 31.10.2020 17:01 | 11 views | 0 comments
Hollywood stars are honoring a silver screen icon. On Saturday, Oct. 31, news broke that Sean Connery had died at age 90 in the Bahamas, where he had been living for the past few years....
