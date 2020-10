RHOP Sneak Peek: Is Wendy Osefo Gossiping About Karen Huger?



Added: 30.10.2020 14:00 | 3 views | 0 comments



The Grand Dame will not be gossiped about. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant reveals to Karen Huger what Wendy Osefo said... The Grand Dame will not be gossiped about. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant reveals to Karen Huger what Wendy Osefo said... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Mac