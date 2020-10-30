Superstore's Nico Santos On Keeping the Humor Amid the Pandemic Reality



Added: 30.10.2020 0:41 | 9 views | 0 comments



Superstore is back and facing the pandemic head on. Production on the NBC comedy got shut down in the spring with just one episode left to shoot, and it was a big one. The season five... Superstore is back and facing the pandemic head on. Production on the NBC comedy got shut down in the spring with just one episode left to shoot, and it was a big one. The season five... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA