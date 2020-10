The Talk Celebrates Halloween 2020: See the Cast Transform Into Willy Wonka and Friends



Added: 27.10.2020 15:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



We want to celebrate Halloween now! It's no secret that daytime TV loves to go all out for the spookiest holiday of the year. But this week, the ladies of The Talk are outdoing... We want to celebrate Halloween now! It's no secret that daytime TV loves to go all out for the spookiest holiday of the year. But this week, the ladies of The Talk are outdoing... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA