Lady A Reflects on Decision to Drop "Antebellum" From Band Name



Added: 23.10.2020 19:28 | 5 views | 0 comments



A fresh start. The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival is tonight, but before superstar acts like Lady A take the virtual stage, E!'s Carissa Culiner caught up with the band to discuss their... A fresh start. The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival is tonight, but before superstar acts like Lady A take the virtual stage, E!'s Carissa Culiner caught up with the band to discuss their... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA