Nicki Minaj Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby Boy



Added: 21.10.2020 19:41 | 13 views | 0 comments



Nicki Minaj has a lot to celebrate. On Wednesday Oct. 21, the "Starships" rapper took to Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn baby boy with fans.