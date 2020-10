Jeff Bridges Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma



Added: 20.10.2020 2:17 | 10 views | 0 comments



Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The legendary actor shared the news on Twitter with a reference to one of his most memorable movie roles, The Big Lebowski. "As... Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The legendary actor shared the news on Twitter with a reference to one of his most memorable movie roles, The Big Lebowski. "As... More in www.eonline.com » SPA, Bridges Tags: Movies