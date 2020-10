Bachelor Nation's Courtney Robertson Marries Humberto Preciado



She said "I do!" Season 16 Bachelor contestant Courtney Robertson married Humberto Preciado in Sedona, Arizona, People confirmed. The couple welcomed their first child, Joaquin Ramon, in...