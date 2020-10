Breaking Down a Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset's On-Again, Off-Again Divorce



Added: 16.10.2020 2:34 | 7 views | 0 comments



Cardi B has set the record straight: She likes it like that, so she's back together with husband Offset. Their separation lasted almost a month after the "WAP" rapper filed... Cardi B has set the record straight: She likes it like that, so she's back together with husband Offset. Their separation lasted almost a month after the "WAP" rapper filed... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA