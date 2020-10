Dylan O'Brien Reveals the Impact of His Traumatic Maze Runner Injury 4 Years Later



Added: 16.10.2020 0:56 | 9 views | 0 comments



Four years after Dylan O'Brien was injured during a stunt gone wrong on the set of his film Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the actor has spoken out about the way the scary accident has affected... Four years after Dylan O'Brien was injured during a stunt gone wrong on the set of his film Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the actor has spoken out about the way the scary accident has affected... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA