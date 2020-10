Cardi B Reveals She's Back Together With Offset for This NSFW Reason



Added: 15.10.2020 19:55 | 13 views | 0 comments



Cardi B and Offset are officially on. After a rollercoaster year of ups and downs, the "WAP" rapper declared that she's back together with her formerly estranged husband.... Cardi B and Offset are officially on. After a rollercoaster year of ups and downs, the "WAP" rapper declared that she's back together with her formerly estranged husband.... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA