Why Gal Gadot's Cleopatra Casting Has Fans Divided



Added: 13.10.2020 1:40 | 14 views | 0 comments



The Wonder Woman team is reuniting for another film together--but not everyone thinks it's so wonderful. This week, Paramount Pictures revealed that Wonder Woman director Patty... The Wonder Woman team is reuniting for another film together--but not everyone thinks it's so wonderful. This week, Paramount Pictures revealed that Wonder Woman director Patty... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: EU