Cardi B Kisses Offset During Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Filing for Divorce



Added: 11.10.2020 18:06 | 6 views | 0 comments



In true Cardi B fashion, her 28th birthday celebration was lavish and over-the-top. The "WAP" rapper jet set off to Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a fun and festive b-day with... In true Cardi B fashion, her 28th birthday celebration was lavish and over-the-top. The "WAP" rapper jet set off to Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a fun and festive b-day with... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA