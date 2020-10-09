Watch Tarek El Moussa's Romantic Proposal to Heather Rae Young



Added: 09.10.2020 13:42 | 11 views | 0 comments



It's been a little over two months since Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young got engaged. But HGTV fans finally saw the big proposal on the Oct. 8 episode of Flipping 101 With Tarek El... It's been a little over two months since Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young got engaged. But HGTV fans finally saw the big proposal on the Oct. 8 episode of Flipping 101 With Tarek El... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA